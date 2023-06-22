Shelve this electricity tariff hike, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the government to shelve plans aimed at increasing electricity tariffs in the country. In a statement by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC said the plan to increase electricity tariff by 40 come July 1st, is both insensitive and callous and reflects an organised indifference to the well-being of consumers, especially, the poor ones.

“The massive increase is explained away as a response to the over 100 per cent increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (pms). “Details reveal a movement in inflation from 16.9% to 22.41 (threatening to needle 30), and a shift in exchange rate from N441 to N750.

“We believe not even these figures are a justification for this reckless proposed tariff increase. “The issue of capacity to pay and quality of service delivery are not only germane but superior to any rationalisation by market logic. “The service providers in spite of sundry support have not been able to meet the threshold of 5000 megawatts.

“Coupled with this, there have been surreptitious increases without notice in violation of statutes.