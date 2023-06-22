Tribunal resumes hearing in PDP/Atiku’s petition against Tinubu, more witnesses called

The Presidential Election Petition Court has resumed hearing in the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party/Atiku Abubakar challenging the Victory of President Tinubu. The case could not be heard yesterday due to time constraint.

However, today, the party is expected to call as many witnesses as possible since they are expected to close their case today.So far, they have called 25 witnesses, leaving an outstanding 75 others.

It had been reported on Tuesday that the Counsel to the party, Chris Uche said he would try to make it a round figure of 30, while the tendered documents will take the place of the other 70 witnesses.

As at the time of filing this report, appearances were still ongoing.