Appeal Court reinstates former NIA Boss, affirms Industrial Court judgement

The Court of Appeal Abuja division has reinstated the former Director General National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Dauda. Delivering judgement Justice Peter Ige said the evidence leading to the dismissal of Dauda was frivolous and lacking in merit.

The Judge also resolved all the contentious issues against NIA in favour of Dauda who is a respondent in the suit. He further ordered that his salaries and entitlements since the day of dismissal from office be paid.

The Appellate Court also gave an order that the sum of N1million be paid to Dauda. Justice Ige held further held that Dauda should be allowed to retire in service in accordance with the stipulated laws. The Justice further said that there was no evidence before the court that shows that the Dauda had constituted any risk or breached any law.

Mr Dauda had earlier acted as the head of the agency from November 2017 to January 2018, when he was replaced by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Dissatisfied, he challenged his removal in court, saying his dismissal from service did not follow due process and was wrongful.