Tinubu joins World Leaders for closing of Paris Summit

President Bola Tinubu on Friday joined other world leaders for the closing ceremony of the New Global Financing Pact summit in France. The President had departed Nigeria for Paris on Tuesday for the summit. He used the opportunity of the event to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the President arrived at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, accompanied by his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf. Tinubu was received by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe, Catherine Colonna. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with various countries including officials of France, US and Switzerland to discuss possible ways of attracting foreign direct investments.

The financial summit which is hosted by France seeks to establish a system that will be more responsive, just and inclusive. It also seeks to fight inequalities, finance the climate transition, and biodiversity protection, and move closer to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About 39 heads of state from around the world joined the summit. Also in attendance are several multilateral development banks including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, European Union, African Union and the United Nations.