Lionel Messi: Argentina great says relationship with Paris St-Germain fans ‘fractured’

Lionel Messi says his relationship with Paris St-Germain fans “fractured” after a “significant” number of supporters started to treat him differently. Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, left PSG at the end of last season after two years and has joined Inter Miami.

In the second half of last season, Messi was repeatedly booed and PSG had to increase security around his house. “I think in the beginning it was something wonderful,” said Messi. Speaking to beIN Sports, the 36-year-old said: “But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters. I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn’t my intention, far from it.

“It happened just as it had happened before with [Kylian] Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that’s the way they behave. “I’ll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that’s all.” Messi said he did not know if Argentina beating France in the World Cup final was a factor.

He was booed by some PSG fans after being suspended for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, and again during his final match for the Ligue 1 champions.