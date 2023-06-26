Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Usman Dan Fodio, Awolowo, others

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has renamed some federal airports after several notable Nigerians. This is according to a memo by the Federal Ministry of Aviation dated June 1, 2023, and signed by Mrs Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations.

The statement on Monday noted that the President renamed the airports “as part of reforms of the Aviation sector”.

The Maiduguri Airport was renamed after the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and the Port Harcourt Airport after the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo, while the Nasarawa Airport immortalised the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

Also, the Benin Airport was renamed after the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, Ebonyi Airport after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.