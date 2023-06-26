Tinubu to arrive in Lagos Tuesday for Sallah

Barring any last minute change, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to the country on Tuesday, a day before the Sallah celebrations. A source close to the Presidency confirmed this on Sunday, saying the President would spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

According to the source, an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival. On Friday, Tinubu concluded his official trip to Paris, during which he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President used the opportunity of the summit to hold high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world. He was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja Saturday, but proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

The presidential media aide, Dele Alake, had announced in a statement on Saturday that Tinubu will be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival slated for Wednesday.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, read.