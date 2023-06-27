Declan Rice: West Ham reject Manchester City’s £90m bid for captain

West Ham have rejected a bid of £90m from Treble winners Manchester City for captain Declan Rice. City’s offer was thought to have included an £80m initial payment but is short of the £100m the Hammers want. Arsenal are expected to make a third bid for the 24-year-old England midfielder.

The Gunners’ second proposal of an initial £75m in four payments, plus £15m in add-ons, was turned down by West Ham last week. Rice’s contract with the Hammers expires in 2024, although it has the option for a one-year extension until the summer of 2025.

Following the club’s Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina earlier this month, chairman David Sullivan said he was “99%” sure Rice would leave West Ham this summer.

Although they have lined up Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic in a £25m deal, the loss of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona means City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his midfield options, with Rice viewed as the ideal candidate.