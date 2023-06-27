EU Observer Mission presents final report on 2023 general elections to INEC

The European Union Election Observation Mission, on Tuesday, presented final report on the 2023 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC made this known in a tweet on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the Tweet, the EU Mission was received by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioners of the electoral body. “The European Union Election Observation Mission, today, presented its final report on the 2023 general elections to the commission. “INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and National Commissioners were on hand to receive the visitors,” the INEC tweet read.

The EU Election Observation Mission was deployed by the European Union upon an invitation from the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.