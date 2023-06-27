IGP Egbetokun orders deployment of operatives for Eid -el-Kabir celebration

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has assured the general public of sustained efforts by the Force in tackling crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country.

The IGP gave the assurance on Tuesday in a press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi while charging Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) for robust and responsive policing ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration which comes up on Wednesday 28th June 2023, to ensure adequate security for the citizenry throughout the festivities and beyond.

The IGP particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure devoid of harassment and extortion.

He qually warned that personnel deployed must be disciplined, and professional, respect the fundamental rights of the citizens, and fulfil their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

The Inspector-General of Police, while congratulating Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, restated that the Force would harness all available assets including relevant groups, associations, sectors, and synergize with other security agencies to boost its service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation.