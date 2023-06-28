Eid-el-Kabir: Jandor felicitates with Lagosians, preaches love, generosity to ameliorate current economic hardship

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 Guber election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) felicitate with all residents of Lagos state on the occasion of this year’s celebration of Eid El Kabir.

Dr. Adediran says that the period called for sober reflections and admonishes all Lagosians to imbibe and re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity, and obedience to Allah’s command. “The significance of the season should be beyond the festivities but towards a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public lives.” he said.

Jandor enjoins all to use the period to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by extending a hand of friendship and generosity across all divides in an attempt to ameliorate the hardship presently experienced by the citizen. He encourages the good people of Lagos state to remain confident in the judiciary as they anticipate the realization of their desire to enjoy a breath of fresh air in governance.