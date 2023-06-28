Muslims mark Eid-El-Kabir amid prayers, festivities

Millions of Muslim faithful in Nigeria on Wednesday joined hundreds of millions more across the globe in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir. The annual festival, also referred to as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca by countless devotees from around the world.

It is usually celebrated with prayers offered on the Eid ground, followed by the slaughter of goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

Following his return to Nigeria from London on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

According to a statement by the President, Eid-el-Kabir comes as the end of religious activities spanning the first 10 days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, enjoining Muslims to show mercy and compassion to fellow humans.