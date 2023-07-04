FG to reduce drugs importation from 60% to 40%

The Federal Government is set to reduce the importation of drugs in the country from 60% to 40% to promote the local manufacturing of drugs.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas-Ibrahim made this disclosure at a workshop organised to strengthen the World Health Organisation Nigeria country cooperation strategy in Abuja.

According to Anas-Ibrahim, this is part of President Bola Tinubu’s priority agenda to bridge the gap in country’s health sector.

Other priority areas include increase and improve access to equal health care services, national health insurance for at least 40% of Nigeria’s population to ensure all citizens including the vulnerable group are beneficiaries.