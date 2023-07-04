Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. The 43-year-old had said in June he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

“Without a doubt, Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” said Khalid Al-Dabal, the club’s chairman. Gerrard has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club. Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

The former England midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.