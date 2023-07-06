JUST IN: President Tinubu to announce census date, says NPC Chair

President Bola Tinubu will announce new dates for Nigeria’s conduct of the national population and housing census, the Chairman of the National Population Census (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has said.

The NPC boss told State House correspondents on Thursday after his meeting with the President that further delay in the conduct of the census will incur additional expenses. The census earlier scheduled for May 3 to 7, 2023 by the then administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was postponed to a date to be determined by the Tinubu administration.

After a meeting with the President on Thursday, Kwarra said he briefed him on the commission’s preparations for the census. He said the President was fully apprised of extant plans and processes for the exercise but noted that further delays in the conduct of the census will amount to additional cost for the government.

He, however, explained that the preparations for the exercise which has already gulped N100bn is a huge investment for the country, adding that subsequent exercises would be less expensive.