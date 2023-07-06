Tinubu’s ministerial list not ready, says Alake

The presidency on Thursday said President Bola Tinubu‘s ministerial list is not ready. Briefing journalist at the State House in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours surrounding the awaited ministerial list.

“About the ministerial list, there is no iota of truth in all of those things,” Alake said. “When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.” “I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. This is an executive presidency; we’re not running a parliamentary system. So the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.”

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja. Five weeks into his administration, he is yet to announce his ministers to form the Federal Executive Council. He has however appointed some special advisers. The President in June, appointed Dele Alake as his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu also appointed Nuhu Ribadu as his Special Adviser on Security and Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.