Kano Govt drops suit seeking to stop Ganduje’s probe

Kano State Government has officially withdrawn its lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to stop it from probing the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. The government’s decision was revealed in a letter addressed to Sanusi Musa, SAN, and submitted before the Federal High Court in Kano. The letter, dated July 4, 2023, was signed by Haruna Isa Dederi, Kano Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

In the letter, the Attorney General stated, “We write to notify you that Kano State Government and the Attorney General of Kano State wish to debrief you of the earlier instructions, given to you to handle the case NO: FHC/KN/71/2023 between Attorney General of Kano State and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).” He further instructed the legal counsel to refrain from taking any further steps in the case, including appearing in court or filing any additional processes.

The withdrawal of the suit comes after the Kano state government, under the previous administration led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had issued a fiat instrument through the Ministry of Justice to restrain the EFCC from investigating the controversial dollar video. The video, which gained widespread attention, allegedly depicted Governor Ganduje accepting bribes in dollars. The EFCC had initiated an investigation into the matter, but the state government sought to prevent any further inquiries or interrogations by filing the initial lawsuit.

This latest development raises questions about the future of the investigation and the potential implications for Governor Ganduje. However, the reasons behind the withdrawal of the lawsuit have not been explicitly stated by the Kano State Government or the Attorney General. The decision to withdraw the suit has sparked speculation and garnered public attention, with citizens and various stakeholders eager to understand the motives behind the Kano State Government’s change of position.

As of now, the EFCC has not released an official statement in response to the withdrawal of the lawsuit.