Property Dispute: Ex-A’Ibom Gov’s sons evicted by stepmother, tell court we are homeless

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 1st for the hearing of an application filed by the children of Idongesit Nkanga, the late former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State against a eviction order secured by the wife of their late father, Mosun Nkanga. After the death of the former military administrator who married two wives’, the four sons from the first wife have been engaged in a legal battle with their stepmother over the property left behind by their father.

Following a judgement made by the presiding judge, Justice A. Musa of FCT High Court, Jabi on 17 March 2022, Mrs Mosun Nkanga evicted the step-children from the family house located at No. 3A and B Mary Slessor Close, off Udo Udoma, off Yakubu Gowon Road, in Asokoro on June 6 this year. Now the children through their lawyer, Inibehe Effiong are complaining to the court that the judgment creditor went beyond the warrant of possession order made by the court and took over the family house.

The plaintiff counsel also asked the court to urgently hear the case on the ground that the eviction had left the sons of the late military administrator homeless but counsel to the second wife, Marvin Omorogbe objected arguing that the judgment debtors have other properties of their late father in their possession. The former governor married the second wife, Mosun in 2007 after his marriage to Joanna, his first wife who born the four sons, was dissolved by a court of law.

However, Mosun in 2021 dragged her stepsons to court over their refusal to grant her access to her late husband’s house in Abuja contrary to the will left behind by the husband.