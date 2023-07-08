Mmesoma admitted using her phone to manipulate UTME result, says Anambra panel

The committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the examination fraud involving Mmesoma Ejikeme has confirmed that she manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result, giving herself a score of 362 as against an actual score of 249.

The Committee in its eight-page report said that the student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi admitted that she manipulated the fake result herself, using her phone. Mmesoma gained the attention of Nigerians recently following the controversy relating to her UTME result.

Following the release of the UTME results by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board in May, Mmesoma was widely celebrated as the top scorer in the examination after coming out with a score of 362. Her claim of being the top scorer had gotten her a ₦‎3 million worth of scholarship from Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

However, JAMB later came out to deny Mmesoma’s claim of being the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME, saying that the student faked the result she was parading. The exam body said that Mmesoma actually scored 249 and not 362.

With the controversy the issue raised, Governor Chukwuma Soludo set up a committee of inquiry to investigate the matter.