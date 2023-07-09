Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker calls club ‘divisive’ in magazine interview

France striker Kylian Mbappe has called his club side Paris St-Germain “divisive” as doubts over his future intensify. Mbappe, 24, whose contract at PSG expires in 2024, made the comments to France Football magazine.

PSG’s all-time leading scorer has told the club he will not sign a new deal. “I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” Mbappe is reported as saying.

“We did what we could [in the Champions League], period. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club.”

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he will not allow Mbappe to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.