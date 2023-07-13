Insecurity: It is unacceptable for hundreds of innocent lives to be wasted – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has urged security agencies to do more in securing the nation, saying that it is unacceptable for innocent Nigerians to continue to be killed in their hundreds within their own country.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday, Obi said the implications of an insecure environment for development are far-reaching, as investors will not consider venturing into to a nation where their resources will not be safe and secured. He also urged critical stakeholders including, traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conduct themselves.

Below is the former Anambra State governor’s full statement.

The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome. The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives. According to the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, over 1230 Nigerians were killed, 79 of them security operatives, with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone.

With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

It’s unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities. The situation in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau states has raised a lot of anxiety because of the number of lives and properties lost with very little resistance from security operatives.

Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive. What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.

The South East Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people.