JUST IN: Court gives DSS One week to charge Emefiele or release him

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Department of the State Security Service (DSS) to either charge the detained suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to Court or set him free.

The Judge issued the order while delivering ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others by Emefiele. The judge said Emefiele hasn’t shown that his arrest and investigation is unlawful, but noted that it is within his right to get fair hearing.

Justice Muazu further stated that the suspended CBN governor can’t remain in detention without a formal charge, adding also that the DSS can’t use the period of Emefiele’s detention to search for evidence against him. Justice Muazu held that the DSS has power to carry out its constitutional duties of making arrest, detain and ensuring prevention of internal crime but however said that such duties must be carried out within the law.

Emefiele had sued the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Director General of the DSS, seeking enforcement of his fundamental human rights to freedom of movement and dignity to human life. In the suit, the suspended CBN Governor had applied that his arrest and detention since June 10 without valid order of court be voided and set aside.

Emefiele demanded a compensation of N5M as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention. He was suspended as CBN governor on 9th June and arrested in the early hours of June 10 at his Ikoyi, Lagos home. Shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended him, the DSS had on June 10 arrested the apex bank governor who has been in detention since then.