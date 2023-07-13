Manchester United 2-0 Leeds United: Mason Mount will bring dynamism to Red Devils – Erik ten Hag

Mason Mount will bring “dynamism” to Manchester United’s midfield, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The 24-year-old midfielder impressed on his first 45 minutes for the club, as they opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo.

Mount, who signed from Chelsea for £55m, played the first half before 11 changes were made at the break. “He will bring dynamism into our game and that was one of our conclusions last season,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “His vision is to play the offensive. But also he wants to be multi-functional, he wants to be complete.

“When you’re playing in midfield, you have to attack, but you also you have to defend. We need to be more dynamic in the midfield department. “I’m sure he will contribute to the success of United because he is a quality player.”