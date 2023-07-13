NCAA suspends Max Air domestic flights indefinitely

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft of domestic carrier, Max Air. The suspension is with immediate effect, according to a letter by the regulator to the domestic airline.

The letter was dated July 12, 2023 and marked NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363. It was titled, ‘Suspension of Parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications Issued to Max Air with Immediate Effect’. The letter was signed by NCAA Director of Operations, Training and Licensing, Capt. Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, on behalf of NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

By implication, all domestic flights of the airline will be on hold until the suspension is lifted. The letter read, “The Authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder:

“Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May, 2023.