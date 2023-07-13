Senate screens Service Chiefs

The Senate on Thursday screened the recently appointed Service Chiefs. President Bola Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate read on Monday, requested that the Upper Chamber confirm the nomination of the Service Chiefs.

The Senate on resumption of plenary on Thursday, started the screening of the Service Chiefs, with each of them mounting the podium to speak on how they will tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.

The Service Chiefs being screened are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), DIG Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police), Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defense Intelligence).