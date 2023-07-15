Declan Rice says ‘tough’ to leave West Ham with Arsenal move agreed

England midfielder Declan Rice says it has been a “tough” decision to leave West Ham but “it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game”. Rice issued an open letter to Hammers fans as he nears a move to Arsenal for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

West Ham also confirmed the 24-year-old was leaving the club. “The last few days and weeks have been an absolute whirlwind of emotion,” said Rice. “You have taken me into your hearts as one of your own from day one. Even when it was just a handful of fans at the Under-18 or Under-23 games, I felt that love, and it has just grown stronger as the years have passed.

“Playing in front of you has been an honour, we have had such great times together, and you all mean so much to me. “I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. “Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.”

Rice scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, who he joined as a 14-year-old after being released from Chelsea’s academy.