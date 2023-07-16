Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in men’s singles final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic believes his eagerly anticipated Wimbledon meeting with top seed Carlos Alcaraz is “probably the best final” there could have been. Serbia’s Djokovic, 36, and 20-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz meet on Centre Court at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Second seed Djokovic goes for an eighth men’s title and 24th major – which would both be record-equalling feats. “He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast,” said Djokovic. The pair have been two of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year and jostled for position as the world number one.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open and French Open in 2023 to move ahead of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major titles. Now he needs one more to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 triumphs.

Alcaraz, who missed Melbourne through injury and lost to Djokovic at Roland Garros, has won a tour-high five ATP titles this year and no man has won as many matches in 2023. He is looking to win a second major title after claiming a first at the US Open last year.