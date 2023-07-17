JUST IN: President Tinubu departs Nairobi after AU meeting

President Bola Tinubu has departed Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, after participating in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU). The Nigerian leader left Abuja on Saturday for the meeting with other leaders in the continent and is expected back in the country on Monday.

At the AU meeting, the President, on Sunday, said Africa cannot attain integration and prosperity while Africans languish in pain and anguish. He reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for the continent. Also, on Saturday, Tinubu called on African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, and ensure political stability.

He also called on the United Nations to take firm stance against military coups. Tinubu also urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

The Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.