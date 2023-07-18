Fuel price rises as naira continues to weaken against dollar

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol has risen amid the continued decline of the naira and growing inflation in the country.

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to realise that the price of petrol had been adjusted at fuel stations across the country, including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In Lagos, the NNPC sold the product for N565 while some other stations sold higher. Prior to the increase, they sold at N484 to N488.

The product sells higher in Abuja where at least two NNPC stations visited had adjusted their price from N539 to N617 per litre with other stations selling higher.

In Jos, the Plateau State capital, petrol is being sold at N617 on Tuesday, up from N537.