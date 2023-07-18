Market forces responsible for rising petrol prices, says Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, says market forces are responsible for the rising pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.

Kyari spoke on Tuesday afternoon after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock. He said with deregulation of the oil sector, market realities will force the price of petrol up sometimes and at other times force it down. The NNPCL boss said the increase in the pump price per litre of petrol from N540 to N617 is not a supply issue, assuring Nigerians that the country has “robust supply” of the vital commodity.

Kyari said Nigeria has over 32 days of supply and not short of petrol. Kyari said the marketing team of the NNPCL is responsible for price adjustment and that the team “adjust prices depending on market realities”. He said, “This is really what is happening; this is making sure that the market regulates itself so that the prices will go up and sometimes, it will come down also.”

Kyari assured Nigerians that the country is not in short supply of the essential commodity, adding that the rising price of petrol has nothing to do with supply difficulties. “There is no supply issue; when you go to the market, you buy the product, you come to the market and sell it at the prevailing market prices, nothing to do with supply issues.