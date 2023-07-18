Ryan Giggs: Ex-Man Utd star cleared over former girlfriend charges

Former Manchester United footballer and ex-Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been cleared of allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her sister. It comes after charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Giggs, 48, has always denied assault and controlling or coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville, 38, and assaulting her sister Emma. Judge Hilary Manley directed that he was not guilty on all three counts.

The retrial had been due to start at Manchester Crown Court on 31 July. Jurors failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations after his four-week trial in August last year.

Mr Giggs was not in court on Tuesday as the judge had agreed he did not need to attend.