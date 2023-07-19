FG to partner US on direct flight to Texas

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace says it will collaborate with the United States on direct flight to Houston, Texas. The Permanent Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, made the promise during a visit to the Ministry by a delegation from the United States led by the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ministry promised the US delegation that the Federal Government of Nigeria would work on its requests for a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston, a consulate office in Houston, and expand bilateral relations with the Government of America.

According to a statement by a spokesperson for the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, all modalities required for the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the US for the direct flight to Texas would commence as soon as new ministers are appointed and deployed in Nigeria.

The Mayor said the delegation’s visit to Nigeria is to strengthen the current relationship between Nigeria and the United States. He highlighted that Houston is Africa’s second-biggest metropolitan trading partner in the United States and home to many Nigerians, hence, the need for the direct flight.