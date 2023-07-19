INEC Chairman, National Commissioners, meet with Transport Unions

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and his National Commissioners on Wednesday, met with members of the various transport unions which the commission had engaged during the 2023 General Elections.

The meeting which had as its main objective, the review of the conduct of the 2023 General Elections, was also attended by electoral officers.

According to the Commission, a review of the conduct of the engaged transport unions vis-a vis the implementation of the MOU signed with unions on the provision of logistics, is sacrosanct.

Also, the meeting took stock of how the electoral officers, who served as field supervisors carried out their assignments.