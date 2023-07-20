Subsidy Removal: Shettima, 36 Govs in NEC meeting

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting is being held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting, which is being chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, has in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government.

This is second meeting of the Council and it is expected to deliberate on the reviewed palliative package for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices as a result of market forces.

The review was instructed by President Bola Tinubu and should be top on the meeting agenda among other issues. The media have been excused and the meeting is in a closed door session. It is hoped that resolutions from the meeting will be communicated to the media afterwards.