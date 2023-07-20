WWC Match Preview: Nigeria begin campaign against Olympic Champions Canada

The Super Falcons will start their 2023 World Cup quest when they file out against Canada in a Group B encounter. Nigeria, having participated in all editions of the Women’s World Cup, will battle the Olympic champions at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia.

Despite making all editions of the global showpiece, Nigeria have only managed to reach the quarter-final once. That was in 1999 when they lost dramatically 4-3 to Brazil. In the last edition of the competition, the West Africans bowed out in the round of 16 after crashing to France.

With just four wins in 26 World Cup matches, the Super Falcons are eager to rewrite history in Australia and New Zealand. Asides from Canada, other teams in Group B include co-hosts Australia and Northern Ireland. When Nigeria start their 2023 World Cup campaign against Canada, they will be taking on familiar foes. Both sides have met four times, twice in the competition – group stage in 1995 and 2011.

The North Americans have won once, two of the matches ended in draws while Nigeria emerged victorious on one occasion.