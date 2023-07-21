Stella Oduah, Ex-aide, others arraigned over alleged N5bn fraud

A former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, her ex-aide, Gloria Odita and seven others have been arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja over fraud related offences.

They were arraigned on a 25 count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with First Bank Plc with about N5billion involved.

After taking their plea, Justice Ekwo ordered that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) take over the matter, adding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should transfer the case file to the AGF in two weeks.

While upholding the existing administrative bail conditions granted them by the EFCC, the court also ordered that the terms of conditions, be made available to the AGF.

The court subsequently adjourned the case to October 17, 2023 for trial.