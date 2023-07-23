Chelsea 4-3 Brighton: Mauricio Pochettino praises Nicolas Jackson after pre-season win

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says new striker Nicolas Jackson will need “time to adapt” to the Premier League after an impressive performance in their pre-season win over Brighton. The 22-year-old scored once and registered two assists as the Blues came from behind to beat Brighton 4-3.

The Senegal international joined Chelsea from Villarreal in June. “This type of game is important to him to feel what it means to play in the Premier League,” Pochettino said. Christopher Nkunku cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s early strike for Brighton in Philadelphia, before Chelsea scored three goals in 11 minutes from Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Jackson.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 60th minute, but the 10 men rallied. A penalty from Joao Pedro and an 89th-minute strike from Deniz Undav ensured Brighton pushed the Blues all the way.