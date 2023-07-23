Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal: Red Devils win New Jersey friendly

Manchester United gained bragging rights over rivals Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho sealed a 2-0 friendly win at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match was played in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed United’s new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper could have done better. And Sancho doubled the advantage with a powerful shot into the top corner.

The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.

However, it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.