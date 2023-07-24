FG working to ‘ease the pain’ of petrol price hike, says Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume is assuring Nigerians of the government’s plans to ease the pains of the hike in the price of petrol.

Since the removal of the petrol subsidy, there has been a hike in the price of the commodity. Earlier sold for about N190 per litre, the price has gone up to between N600 and N700 since President Bola Tinubu pronounced that “subsidy is gone”.

The development has triggered a backlash but Akume says the government is not oblivious of these concerns.

“As our team takes shape, I want to remind you all that @officialABAT came prepared- he came with a plan. He knows what to do & he is doing it. He has nurtured this vision for decades and he is now bringing it to life,” he tweeted Sunday.