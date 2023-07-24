Ondo Tanker Explosion: FRSC confirms eight persons burnt to death

Eight persons have been confirmed dead while scooping fuel after a petrol-laden tanker fell and spilt its contents along the Ore-Benin Expressway, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

While many were reported to have died from the Sunday evening incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Ezekiel Son-Allah, on Monday said eight persons were burnt to death following the explosion. He said the white fuel tanker with no registration number lost control due to overspeeding. Son-Allah noted that following the development, some residents of the close by village stormed the scene and started scooping fuel spilt from the fallen tanker.

According to him, unfortunately, the tanker exploded, burning eight persons who were scooping fuel to death. The FRSC boss said the tanker and motor boy managed to escape from the scene unhurt. He said the FRSC rescue team has deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

The incident is the latest in petrol tanker explosions in Nigeria. Fuel accidents are frequent in Nigeria, and commonly happen when residents try to siphon off oil or petrol from pipelines or when tanker drivers crash on poorly maintained roads.