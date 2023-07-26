Arsenal: Declan Rice wants to be judged on trophies he wins with Gunners

Midfielder Declan Rice says he wants to be judged on the trophies he wins after his £100m move to Arsenal. He captained West Ham to their first silverware in 43 years when they won the Europa Conference League last term.

Arsenal were second last season behind Manchester City, despite leading for most of the Premier League campaign. When asked what his aim was in joining the Gunners, the 24-year-old, whose deal could rise to £105m with add-ons, was clear: “To win trophies.” He added: “That is why the players we have are here.”

This summer the Gunners have also signed forward Kai Havertz joined from Chelsea in a £65m deal and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £34m. England international Rice, who signed earlier this month, added: “You only get one career and at the end you want to be determined by how many trophies you have won. “I know this squad is so hungry to win stuff. We are young and hungry and have a lot of energy.

“Off the back of last season, they will have learned a lot so this year, with all the competitions we are going into, there is one aim and that is to win, not just to take part.”