Abbas names chairmen of 134 reps standing committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has announced the names of members to chair 134 standing committees of the green chamber. Abbas made the announcement naming chairpersons of the committees and their deputies on the floor of the chamber during Thursday’s plenary session.

This is in adherence to the tradition of the House of Representatives, in line with its standing rules which made provision for the creation of standing committees to oversee the oversight functions of government agencies. Some of the members named to chair some of the committees are James Faleke (Finance), Abubakar Bichi (Appropriation), Akin Alabu (Works), Muktar Betara (FCT), Benjamin Kalu (Constitutional Amendment), Bamidele Salam (Public Accounts) Ado Doguwa (Petroleum Upstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere (Petroleum Downstream), Leke Abejide (Customs) and Jimi Benson (Defence).

Others are Akin Rotimi (Media), Bob Solomon (Capital Market), Nicolas Mutu (Gas Resources) Olumide Osoba (Justice) Abdulmumini Jibrin (Foreign Affairs) Peter Akpatason (Communication) Victor Nwokolo (Power), Aminu Jaji – Ecological Funds, Nwachuku Ezeh (Banking) and Aminu Balele (Housing and Habitat).

Afterwards, the House adjourned plenary for six weeks. The announcement of House committee chairpersons comes a few weeks after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, similarly unveiled chairpersons of standing committees in the red chamber.