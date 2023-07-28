Niger: US VP Harris, UN Secretary-General Guterres call Tinubu

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong support for Nigeria’s efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

They offered their support in separate telephone conversations with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Abuja, according to a statement by President’s spokesperson, Dele Alake on Friday. The US Vice President Harris also confirmed the conversation with the Nigeria leader in a post on Twitter on Friday.

Today, I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between the Nigerian and American people and our shared work on global and regional issues—from defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel to promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.

According to the Nigerian Presidency statement, the two leaders also commended Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for spearheading the peace moves.