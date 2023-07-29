Alleged Terrorism: Court refuses bail application of ‘Eze Ndigbo’

A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on the island has denied the bail application of the “Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate” in the state, Frederick Nwajagu.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya instead ordered an accelerated hearing of the terrorism trial of the defendant which she fixed for October 3, 2023. At the last sitting of the court on July 25, Nwajagu’s counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chino Obiagwu, had applied for his bail.

Obiagwu told the court that the defendant was a widower who had six children whom he could not abandon and would therefore would not jump bail. He also cited the medical condition of his client. The senior advocate added that the defendant does not possess an international passport, and was therefore not a flight risk.

He reminded the court that Uwajagu has been granted bail at the lower court but was not able to perfect the bail due to its stringent conditions. The prosecution counsel, a State Deputy Director for Public Prosecutions, Mr Jonathan Ogunsanya, opposed the application and asked the court to order an accelerated hearing of the case.

Ogunsanya also said that the circumstances under which the defendant was granted bail at the lower court was different from the information filed against him at the high court.