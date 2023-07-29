Tinubu to host ECOWAS special meeting on Niger coup

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political impasse in Mali. Armed presidential guards seized power in Niger Republic on Wednesday, detaining President Mohamed Bazoum. The situation has sparked condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, ECOWAS as well as the United States.

Worried by the situation, Tinubu who is also the ECOWAS Chairman quickly dispatched the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon to the West African country that has been termed the most coup-prone in the region. In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Dele Alake, the President condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country.

He also pledged that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region. “Following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja,” the statement read.

