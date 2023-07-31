All set for Senate screening of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees today

All is set for the screening of the first batch of ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate. It was gathered that 20 of the 28 today ministerial nominees have completed their documentation for the screening at the Senate today (Monday).

Those yet to complete their documentation, it was gathered, are currently out of the country. About 24 hours after the Senate unveiled the President’s first batch of ministerial list on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, asked the ministerial nominees to complete their documentation ahead of screening, which commences today (Monday).

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate after a long wait by Nigerians. Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm. Section 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution mandates the President to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states. However, 11 states – Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara — and the Federal Capital Territory don’t have ministerial nominees yet.

In his letter to the Senate titled, ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial-Nominees’, the President said supplementary ministerial list would be sent to the red chamber in due course. Tinubu’s first set of nominations was overshadowed by politicians including ex-governors, serving and former members of the Senate and House of Representatives.