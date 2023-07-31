Planned strike will cripple Nigeria, Senate appeals to NLC

Amid the impending nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Senate has issued an urgent plea, requesting that the labour union reconsiders its planned action. The Senate’s appeal stems from a deep concern about the strike’s potentially drastic impact on everyday Nigerians, warning that the nation could be plunged into a state of extreme hardship.

Addressing the situation, the Senate on Monday expressed that while the legislative body respects the NLC’s right to protest, it is crucial to weigh this against the potential fallout that could greatly affect citizens’ daily lives and livelihoods. With the Nigerian economy still reeling from the effects of the global pandemic and the ongoing recovery efforts, a widespread labour strike could further strain the economy, leading to inflation, scarcity of goods and services, and significant inconvenience to the populace.

The Senate also emphasized the legislature’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue with the NLC to address its grievances. By focusing on negotiation and communication, it is hoped that a compromise can be reached that safeguards the rights and interests of the workers, while also ensuring the smooth functioning of the nation’s economy. The Upper Chamber further called upon other relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Government and private sector representatives, to join in the dialogue with the NLC. Such a broad-based discussion, it is hoped, would lead to a more comprehensive and long-lasting solution to the issues at hand.

As the nation watches the developments unfold, the collective hope is for a peaceful resolution that prioritises the welfare of workers and maintains economic stability. With the proposed strike looming, the call for dialogue and understanding has never been more critical.