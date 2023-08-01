2023WWC: Nigeria’s Super Falcons face England in round of 16

The Super Falcons are to face England in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Nigeria finished runners-up in Group B with five points after a goalless draw with Ireland on Monday.

A day after that, the Lionesses trounced China 1-6 to confirm the matchup with Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls. England, the European champions, finished winners of Group D with nine points while Denmark got six points to come second on the log. The Danes play co-hosts Australia in the next game.

Nigeria’s round of 16 game against the Lionesses is billed for Monday, August 7th, 2023 by 8:30 am.