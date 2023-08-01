Atiku present as Tribunal moves to adopt written address against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court has resumed sitting for the adoption of the written address of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the February 25 election victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, Nigeria’s Vice-President between May 1999 and May 2007, was physically present in court today (Tuesday). Today’s hearing majorly is for the parties to adopt all their various arguments which are already before the court. After that is done, the court would either fix a date for judgement or reserve judgement. The petitioners — PDP and Atiku as well as Labour Party (LP) and its flag bearer, Peter Obi — are praying for the nullification of Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 poll.

They are both praying to be named the winner of the election, or that a rerun to be conducted. The parties filed and exchanged their final written addresses with the last being Tinubu’s reply on July 24 to the final written address by Atiku and the PDP. While Obi and the LP called 13 witnesses, tendered a lot of documents and closed their case on June 23, Atiku and the PDP called 27 witnesses, tendered documents and closed their case on June 23.

In the petition by Obi and his party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called one witness, tendered some documents and closed its case on July 4.