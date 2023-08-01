No room for violent protests in Nigeria, says IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed deep concern regarding the impending nationwide protests announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). While recognizing the constitutional right to peaceful protests, Egbetokun has appealed to the involved parties to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and not be hijacked by miscreants.

The IGP, acknowledging the labour unions’ grievances, emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue in resolving the issues. In this regard, he has directed the Commissioners of Police across various commands and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to engage with the NLC and TUC leadership to find common ground regarding the protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Egbetokun reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safety and security of citizens during the protests. He further affirmed that the Police would not tolerate any act of vandalism, gangsterism, or extortion that threatens public peace and order. In light of the potential security challenges the planned protests might pose, the IGP has ordered a watertight security strategy across the country. He called on all police officers to remain vigilant, professional, and uphold the highest standards of conduct.

Additionally, the IGP urged all stakeholders, including the NLC, TUC, and civil society groups, to choose peaceful dialogue as the most effective means of addressing grievances. He reassured them of the Police’s commitment to maintaining a secure environment conducive for open dialogue and constructive engagement.